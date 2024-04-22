From being refused treatment to now 6 stone lighter and Portsmouth slimming group leader

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 6 stone is now using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Lisa Warren (36) travelled to Turkey to receive Gastric Sleeve surgery in 2022 but was shockingly refused treatment due to the clinic discovering that Lisa had an underactive throid and was not on medication. After mentally preparing herself for this, Lisa returned home feeling despondent. Lisa decided that enough was enough and she joined her local Slimming World group. Lisa described “The group was so welcoming, members were so lovely and supportive. It made me wonder why I had not joined before.”

Lisa has now trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Lisa is re-launching a Saturday group 7.30am and 9am in Cosham at St Colman’s Church Hall, Portsmouth on Saturday 11th May.

Lisa has lost a total of six stone

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three. A high percentage of Cosham’s population is now overweight or obese, and Lisa says her new role has never been more important; “There are so many local people in need of appropriate help and genuine support with leading a healthy lifestyle, if I can save even one more person from having dangerous surgery it will be worth it.”

Lisa says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing 6 Stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost my own weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

Friday takeaways used to be a key feature of Lisa’s old life, however with the help and support of her Slimming World group, Lisa has now encouraged her family to get excited about a Friday night fakeaway which consists of Chicken Satay Skewers, Prawn Chow Mein and Egg Fried Rice..... all of which are Free Foods at Slimming World.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people, many of whom have unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in activity at school, how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love getting out and about, walking my dog to get my Body Magic! As a Consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s going to be great fun!”

Like Lisa, Slimming World Consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as micro businesses in the heart of local communities. There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World Consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups. Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey. As self-employed micro-entrepreneurs, Consultants also learn how to build a successful community-based business. Lisa says she can’t wait for the new challenges running her own business will bring. “For me becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy family life, so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option – I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my new groups to run now!

Gabrielle Prior who runs Slimming World’s Emsworth group and manages Lisa as a Team Developer, says: “Slimming World Consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others. With Lisa’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Cosham Saturday Slimming World group will be held at St Colmans Church, Cosham, Portsmouth every Saturday at 7.30am & 9am from 11th May. For more information or to join Lisa’s group either pop along on 11th May or call her on 07745729929.