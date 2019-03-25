Garden centre in Titchfield picks up top honour... for its toys! 

IT’S more commonly known as one of the best garden centres in Hampshire but Garsons has now been recognised for the magic and theatre it provides to its younger customers.

Garsons, which has centres in Fontley Road, Titchfield and Esher in Surrey, was recognised in the national Toy Industry Awards for its toy department.

It is the first time the family-run business had entered the prestigious awards, which are organised by the British Toy & Hobby Association with the Toy Retailers Association and have been running for more than 60 years.

The list of finalists was decided upon by a panel of judges from across the industry and nominations were invited from BTHA members’ sales directors, toy agents and national account directors as well as toy retailers.

The win acknowledged the garden centre’s huge toy range and enticing displays.

The judges were so impressed with Garsons ‘in-store theatre, tremendous merchandising effort and magic for children’ they bestowed a judges’ special recognition award.

Sarah Crees, gifts and Christmas buyer, said: ‘We are delighted with this award. To enter the Toy Industry Awards for the first time and come away with this recognition is a huge achievement for all of us.

‘Our toy department has gone from strength to strength and is now one of our most successful departments.

‘We are always seeking out new toy innovations, thinking ahead and striving to enhance our toy department.

‘Our specialist team are culturally aware of what’s new, about to hit the market and what’s proving to be top on gift lists.’

The toy department caters for all ages with an extensive range of well-known brands and children’s characters, to smaller not-on-the-high-street games and toys.

The displays are brought to life with a moving and roaring dinosaur as well as giant plush giraffes and safari animals that create a magical environment.

Garsons regularly hosts activities and competitions within its toy department and children’s events such as Brio Play Days. For details of events visit garsons.co.uk

Also honoured at the awards was The Entertainer, which was crowned Overall Toy Retailer of the Year, and L.O.L. by MGA was named Toy of the Year, plus more.