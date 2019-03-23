Have your say

Gareth Evans has received the nod to replace Viv Solomon-Otabor against Shrewsbury.

Solomon-Otabor remains sidelined with the calf problem which forced him off in the first half of last weekend’s victory over Scunthorpe.

It means the Birmingham loanee joins fellow left-sided players Ronan Curtis (finger) and Dion Donohue (groin) on the treatment table.

Lloyd Isgrove was an option to fill the left flank at New Meadow this afternoon.

However, Kenny Jackett has instead restored Evans to his starting XI, with Jamal Lowe switching from the right side.

Elsewhere, Adam May and fit-again James Vaughan come onto the Pompey bench.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Evans, Lowe, Pitman, Bogle.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Haunstrup, Hawkins, Vaughan, Isgrove, May.