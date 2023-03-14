George Ezra has cancelled his London O2 show tonight (March 14) after being diagnosed with a serious illness earlier today. A post was put out on his Instagram account to inform fans of the situation and to confirm the event will ‘not go ahead as planned.’

The Instagram post read: “Unfortunately George has started feeling incredibly unwell this afternoon. He’s been diagnosed by a doctor as having acute vertigo and as a result, we sincerely regret to announce that tonight’s show at the O2 in London will not be able to go ahead as planned.”

According to the NHS acute vertigo gives the sensation that you, or the environment around you, is moving or spinning. Attacks of vertigo can develop suddenly and last for a few seconds, or they may last much longer.

The Budapest singer’s next dates are on Thursday (March 16) at the First Direct Arena in Leeds and then on March 30 in Austria and at the Netherlands’ Passpop Festival on April 8. It is not yet known whether these performances will be cancelled or postponed.

George Ezra will be performing at Leeds First Direct Arena in 2023

George Ezra O2 cancelled show - how to get a refund

