Getting Fareham talking – Local care home joins The Big Dementia Conversation

On Thursday February 15, from 3.30pm-5pm, Care UK’s Parker Meadows, on Parker View, is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation –

a nationwide initiative designed to encourage people to talk about dementia, including some of the most difficult topics associated with the condition.

According to a recent survey, commissioned by Care UK, eight in ten adults believe dementia is still misunderstood, with 69 per cent of the nation believing it’s a subject which is not talked about enough in society.

Many people also admit finding the condition uncomfortable to discuss – something Care UK is hoping to change.

The Dementia Cafe event at Parker Meadows will provide the opportunity for those living with dementia and their loved ones to meet other local people, share experiences and gain support. Complimentary refreshments, including freshly baked treats, will also be available.

In addition to the event, the Fareham community can also visit a newly launched online hub at https://www.careuk.com/company/care-uk-campaigns/the-big-dementia-conversation

The hub takes a closer look at some of the less-talked-about symptoms of dementia, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists, who have more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with the condition.

Matthew Smith, General Manager at Parker Meadows, said: “Looking after a loved one with dementia can, at times, be a difficult experience. We understand these challenges, which is why we have launched our very own Dementia Café to bring people together.

“Here at Parker Meadows, we have extensive experience caring for residents living with dementia, and a fantastic team who each have a vast amount of knowledge and can offer emotional support and guidance for those caring for loved ones at home.

“By joining in The Big Dementia Conversation, our aim is to create a shared space where local people can build a strong support network across Fareham. We’re already looking forward to meeting new people.”