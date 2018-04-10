Golfers are needed for QA charity golf day

Have your say

KEEN golfers are needed to take part in a charity golf day to raise money for for Queen Alexandra Hospital’s Renal Unit.

The event, taking place on Tuesday May 1, at 9:30am at the Marriott Meon Valley Country Club, includes breakfast, a buffet, prize giving and raffle.

Funds raised from the day will support the Renal Amenity Fund, which helps provide extra equipment and resources for those being treated within the Renal Unit.

Entry will cost £220 for a team of four,

The Renal Amenity Fund is under Portsmouth Hospitals Charity which aims to improve existing facilities and by providing additional equipment, supporting research programmes and innovation in the development of services and education to both patients and staff.

For more information or to take part contact david.penny@pfcmortgages.com