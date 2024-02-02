Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year, in order to celebrate the annual Goodwoof event and Vlanetine's Day, the team that organise the dog event at Goodwood will also be hosting a pop up. The event will offer a travelling photo opportunity where people will have the chance to have a their picture taken with their beloved four-legged friends.

Visitors can take pictures in front of a large Goodwoof Orange Heart to be in with the chance of winning the ultimate dog friendly stay at the Goodwood Hotel. It is a lovely free activity to come and see with children over the break.

