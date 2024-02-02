Goodwood 2024: Goodwoof team to host photo pop up at Gunwharf Quays this half term
In order to spread the love across the South, the Goodwoof team will be welcoming people to get involved with their photo pop up event.
This year, in order to celebrate the annual Goodwoof event and Vlanetine's Day, the team that organise the dog event at Goodwood will also be hosting a pop up. The event will offer a travelling photo opportunity where people will have the chance to have a their picture taken with their beloved four-legged friends.
Visitors can take pictures in front of a large Goodwoof Orange Heart to be in with the chance of winning the ultimate dog friendly stay at the Goodwood Hotel. It is a lovely free activity to come and see with children over the break.
The team will be popping up at Gunwharf Quays on February 15. They will also be stopping off at Brighton Pier on February 14 and Stansted House on February 16.