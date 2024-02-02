News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Goodwood 2024: Goodwoof team to host photo pop up at Gunwharf Quays this half term

In order to spread the love across the South, the Goodwoof team will be welcoming people to get involved with their photo pop up event.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This year, in order to celebrate the annual Goodwoof event and Vlanetine's Day, the team that organise the dog event at Goodwood will also be hosting a pop up. The event will offer a travelling photo opportunity where people will have the chance to have a their picture taken with their beloved four-legged friends.

Visitors can take pictures in front of a large Goodwoof Orange Heart to be in with the chance of winning the ultimate dog friendly stay at the Goodwood Hotel. It is a lovely free activity to come and see with children over the break. 

The team at Goodwoof are hosting a free pop up picture event this year in anticipation of the annual dog event. They will be visiting Gunwharf Quays and dog owners will be in for a chance of winning a stay at the Goodwood Hotel. The team at Goodwoof are hosting a free pop up picture event this year in anticipation of the annual dog event. They will be visiting Gunwharf Quays and dog owners will be in for a chance of winning a stay at the Goodwood Hotel.
The team at Goodwoof are hosting a free pop up picture event this year in anticipation of the annual dog event. They will be visiting Gunwharf Quays and dog owners will be in for a chance of winning a stay at the Goodwood Hotel.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team will be popping up at Gunwharf Quays on February 15. They will also be stopping off at Brighton Pier on February 14 and Stansted House on February 16.

Goodwoof will take place on May 18 and 19, and the Goodwood event offers a whole range of things for dogs and dogf owners alike to get involved in. For more information about Goodwoof, click here.

Related topics:Gunwharf QuaysDogs