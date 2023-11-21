News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Gosport and Fareham drivers delayed by half an hour on A32 between Heritage Way and Quay Street Roundabout

Drivers on a busy Hampshire road are delayed by roughly half an hour this morning.
By Joe Buncle
Published 21st Nov 2023, 07:48 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 08:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The congestion is affecting communters in Fareham and Gosport travelling on the A32. Motorists should expect their journeys to take roughly 30 minutes longer due to the disruption.

Romanse reports: “A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approx 30-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Heritage Way/Forest Way and A27/Quay St Rbt.”

More details to follow.

Related topics:A32GosportFarehamMotoristsHampshire