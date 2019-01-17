Gosport girl Daisy faces the chop to help children battling cancer

A SIX-YEAR-OLD girl in love with her locks will be getting her hair cut for a cancer charity.

Daisy Vassie, from Gosport, is having a whopping 12in of her hair cut off and donated to the Little Princess Trust – a charity that makes wigs out of real hair for children going through cancer treatment.

Daisy is absolutely in love with her hair, so getting it cut off is a big thing for her to do.

Her mum, 30-year-old Becky, says that the idea came out of the blue.

She said: ‘One evening we were sat on the sofa and Daisy asked me if she could get her hair cut.

‘She told me that some children haven’t got any hair so she wanted to give it to them, which I thought was really lovely.

Becky says that her daughter’s hair is ‘absolutely beautiful’ – but Daisy is more prepared to get it cut off than she is.

She explained: ‘I’m a little bit devastated because she’s got gorgeous long locks, but it is an incredible thing for someone to do.

‘I’m really proud of her for doing this – like she told me, “it’s just hair, mum, it’ll grow back” which is a very grown-up thing to say for someone her age.

‘I keep asking her if she sure about doing this, but she keeps telling me that she wants it done as soon as possible.’

Daisy will be getting her hair cut off on Saturday, February 2 at HEDCA in Coombe Road, Gosport.

As part of her donation, the youngster has also been raising money through sponsorships and a JustGiving page – raising almost £1,000 in the process.

Becky said: ‘There’s more than £900 on her JustGiving page and she’s collected around £50 in sponsorships from her school and the neighbours.

‘Apparently one wig costs the trust £350, so this will make a huge difference.’

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Daisy-Vassie.