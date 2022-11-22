Gosport Mayor Jamie Hutchison visits town's National Coastwatch station

Station Manager Colin Church, together with other officers and the on-duty watchkeepers, welcomed the Mayor and described the history and work of National Coastwatch, as well as explaining the computer, radio equipment and maritime charts with which the station is equipped.

Councillor Hutchinson said: ‘I was so impressed with the enthusiasm and knowledge of the Coastwatch volunteers. Our town is extremely fortunate in having such a dedicated organisation monitoring the safety of all who use our coastline.’

Councillor Hutchinson discusses the work of National Coastwatch with Watchkeepers Caroline Hildrew and Nick Carter, while his driver Mark studies one of the maritime charts.

During his time at the National Coastwatch station, Councillor Hutchinson was asked in inaugurate a new flagpole by raising the station flag, assisted by Colin Church, who said: ‘Our station flag – and flagpole – are an important statement about our presence and purpose at Gosport. They establish our position as a national safety organisation, and the flag is flown 364 days a year to let everyone know that the station is open. National Coastwatch has come a long way since its original inception in 1994 and it is now a highly valued asset of HM Coastguard’s Search & Rescue Service; it has helped save many lives around the coasts of England and Wales in recent years.’

The Gosport station continues this work at Fort Blockhouse, which except for Heritage Open Days is now closed to the public. It is in the former submarine base of HMS Dolphin. The service also appreciates the icon of the “Eternal Watchkeeper”. This Submariner icon celebrates the life of Leading Seaman Reginald Read who served as a Torpedo Gunner in submarines between 1939 and 1947. He is depicted as the “Eternal Watchkeeper” on lookout duty at sea with his binoculars at the ready. This scene is replicated today by highly trained National Coastwatch volunteers as they watch over the safety of people and vessels in the congested waters of the Eastern Solent.