Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gosport Unit 437 of the Sea Cadet Corps based at Berkeley Hall in Royal Clarence Yard will receive £17,492 to refurbish their facilities which will enable them to support an additional 50 young people per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting, Caroline said: “Young people across Gosport, Lee on the Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head deserve to have the opportunity to develop vital skills for life and be empowered to be active members of their local community.

"That is why I welcome the Government’s support for Gosport Sea Cadets who will benefit from over £17,000 to support the opportunities it provides to young people in our area."

The Youth Investment Fund is over £300 million of funding that will build or renovate up to 300 youth facilities over the next two years, with the aim of supporting an additional 45,000 young people per year to access youth facilities. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, said: “I want every young person to have the opportunity to access the kinds of life-changing activities which expand their horizons and allow them to develop vital life skills.

"We are supporting this today with investment to support opportunities for thousands of young people across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad