Gosport Shed celebrates 10th anniversary
Dame Caroline Dinenage, a staunch supporter of the Shed since its inception in 2013, was guest of honour along with the Mayor and Mayoress of Gosport, Councillor Martin Pepper and his wife Suzanne.
Shed chairman Harry Ansell told Shedders and their partners: “From our humble beginnings at Fort Brockhurst, we now have a Shed that has evolved with its members and is the envy of many other organisations.
“It is a shining example of what can be achieved when we all stand shoulder to shoulder and work hard together.
“The camaraderie and banter are the glue that holds us all together and has been over the years a lifeline to older men in Gosport – as was always intended and is proven by our continued expansion.’
The Gosport Shed, now based in a listed building in the grounds of St Vincent College, started with eight members and now has a rising total of 160 - thought to be the biggest of its kind in the UK.
As well as appreciating each other’s company, members enjoy a variety of activities as well as regularly undertaking community projects.
Several made centrepiece miniature houses for the tables at the dinner, depicting some of the pastimes at the Shed, including music, model making, theatre, travel and carpentry.
After the dinner at the Jervis Room in St Vincent, they were auctioned by the mayor, raising £300 for his charity and Shed funds.
A special-designed model house was presented to Dame Caroline, who plans to display it in her office at the Houses of Parliament.
Musical entertainment was provided by Gosport band Fine Southern Gents.
For more information about the Gosport Shed, visit www.thegosportshed.org