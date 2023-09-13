Gosport Shed celebrates 10th anniversary

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dame Caroline Dinenage, a staunch supporter of the Shed since its inception in 2013, was guest of honour along with the Mayor and Mayoress of Gosport, Councillor Martin Pepper and his wife Suzanne.

Shed chairman Harry Ansell told Shedders and their partners: “From our humble beginnings at Fort Brockhurst, we now have a Shed that has evolved with its members and is the envy of many other organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a shining example of what can be achieved when we all stand shoulder to shoulder and work hard together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miniature houses at the dinner, depicting some of the pastimes at the Shed, including music, model making, theatre, travel and carpentry

“The camaraderie and banter are the glue that holds us all together and has been over the years a lifeline to older men in Gosport – as was always intended and is proven by our continued expansion.’

The Gosport Shed, now based in a listed building in the grounds of St Vincent College, started with eight members and now has a rising total of 160 - thought to be the biggest of its kind in the UK.

As well as appreciating each other’s company, members enjoy a variety of activities as well as regularly undertaking community projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several made centrepiece miniature houses for the tables at the dinner, depicting some of the pastimes at the Shed, including music, model making, theatre, travel and carpentry.

Gosport Shed chairman Harry Ansell said the organisation had gone from strength to strength

After the dinner at the Jervis Room in St Vincent, they were auctioned by the mayor, raising £300 for his charity and Shed funds.

A special-designed model house was presented to Dame Caroline, who plans to display it in her office at the Houses of Parliament.

Musical entertainment was provided by Gosport band Fine Southern Gents.