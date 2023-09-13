News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Gosport Shed celebrates 10th anniversary

Members of the Gosport Shed celebrated their 10th anniversary at a dinner dance attended by the town’s MP.
By Mark AchesonContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:20 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dame Caroline Dinenage, a staunch supporter of the Shed since its inception in 2013, was guest of honour along with the Mayor and Mayoress of Gosport, Councillor Martin Pepper and his wife Suzanne.

Shed chairman Harry Ansell told Shedders and their partners: “From our humble beginnings at Fort Brockhurst, we now have a Shed that has evolved with its members and is the envy of many other organisations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is a shining example of what can be achieved when we all stand shoulder to shoulder and work hard together.

Miniature houses at the dinner, depicting some of the pastimes at the Shed, including music, model making, theatre, travel and carpentryMiniature houses at the dinner, depicting some of the pastimes at the Shed, including music, model making, theatre, travel and carpentry
Miniature houses at the dinner, depicting some of the pastimes at the Shed, including music, model making, theatre, travel and carpentry
Most Popular

“The camaraderie and banter are the glue that holds us all together and has been over the years a lifeline to older men in Gosport – as was always intended and is proven by our continued expansion.’

The Gosport Shed, now based in a listed building in the grounds of St Vincent College, started with eight members and now has a rising total of 160 - thought to be the biggest of its kind in the UK.

As well as appreciating each other’s company, members enjoy a variety of activities as well as regularly undertaking community projects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several made centrepiece miniature houses for the tables at the dinner, depicting some of the pastimes at the Shed, including music, model making, theatre, travel and carpentry.

Gosport Shed chairman Harry Ansell said the organisation had gone from strength to strengthGosport Shed chairman Harry Ansell said the organisation had gone from strength to strength
Gosport Shed chairman Harry Ansell said the organisation had gone from strength to strength

After the dinner at the Jervis Room in St Vincent, they were auctioned by the mayor, raising £300 for his charity and Shed funds.

A special-designed model house was presented to Dame Caroline, who plans to display it in her office at the Houses of Parliament.

Musical entertainment was provided by Gosport band Fine Southern Gents.

For more information about the Gosport Shed, visit www.thegosportshed.org

Related topics:Caroline DinenageGosport