Gosport youth group scoops prestigious award

A YOUTH group from Gosport has received a prestigious award for its voluntary work in the community.

Loud and Proud was chosen as a recipient of the High Sheriff of Hampshire Award.

The award is given to individual volunteers, groups and public servants in the county that go above and beyond to make Hampshire a better place to live.

Loud and Proud member Sarah Chau said: ‘We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award to recognise the tremendous work of Loud and Proud.

‘In 2017 we supported and helped ensure the smooth running of over 60 events in the Gosport community, in addition to our fundraisng activities.’

For more info go to facebook.com/ loudandproudgosport.