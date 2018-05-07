Got a spare £3.75 million? TV chef James Martin puts his Hampshire mansion up for sale

THE HOST of ITV’s Saturday Morning has put his seven-bedroom country mansion in Hampshire up for sale.

James Martin bought his home near Winchester nine years ago, and the property sits on 1.25 acres of land.

James Martin

It has since been redesigned by the TV chef, and comes complete with a cinema and games room, triple garage, plus a barbecue terrace and a wood fired pizza oven in its large kitchen – which is also fitted with wine coolers.

The house is seven miles from Winchester and sits inside a hamlet called Stoke Charity. It is believed to be on offer for around £3.75m, although there is currently no fixed asking price.

The estate agent website listing describes the home: ‘Originally an old dairy house, this home was bought by the current owner nine years ago, and extensively redesigned and developed with the help of renowned local architect, using mainly local tradesmen and materials. Whilst the current owner designed it for his particular requirements, the accommodation remains enormously flexible to suit the needs of any future owner.’

The first floor of the house has four double bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the second floor there is a gym, plus another two bedrooms.

The seventh bedroom sits over the garage.

The property overlooks open countryside and has been decorated throughout with Ralph Lauren wallpaper.

The cinema and games room has a remote-controlled cinema screen, which when activated, triggers window blinds and mood lighting.

There is also a bar and built-in PlayStations.

