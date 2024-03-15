Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grand Designs Live has used AI to visualise what the 'perfect' home is across the country - and Portsmouth has featured in the list published in The Daily Mail. The 'perfect' property for Hampshire is a futuristic home seeped in style and it has been described as a James Bond villain style house.

The property features huge windows and balconies throughout to give this lair-like house a villian atmosphere. The Daily Mail's list of properties, created by Grand Designs Live, features 20 cities across the city.

Kunle Barker, property expert and content creator for Grand Designs Live said: "The AI-generated representations of houses across the country are captivating.