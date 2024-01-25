Fire crews attend a blaze that has seriously damaged the roof of bungalow in St Mary Bourne
A bungalow has been seriously damaged in a blaze that completely destroyed the roof.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crews from Whitchurch, Andover, Sutton Scotney, Basingstoke and Overton were alerted to the blaze in St Mary Bourne at around 10:30pm on January 22, 2024.
The team tackled the fire with jets and hose reels in a bid to stop the blaze that was destroying the roof of the house. Relief crews from St Mary’s, Rushmoor and Odiham continued to dampen down the scene overnight before Whitchurch firefighters returned to conduct a number of re-inspections.
Firefighters returned to the station after they received the stop message at 7:37am. Investigation officers attended the scene in the morning to establish the cause of the blaze.