Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service ask for public’s views on risks that most concern them

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service are asking the public to complete a survey

From wildfires, residential fires and road traffic collisions to flooding, animal rescues and medical emergencies, the service is seeking views from people on the risks that most concern them.

The online survey takes just a few minutes to complete and is open to everyone who lives or works in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, or those who visit the area.

Feedback will be used to help develop the service’s next plan for making the area safer.

The 2025-2030 Safety Plan will set out the risks in Hampshire and Isle of Wight and how the service plans on meeting, minimising or mitigating them.

Survey results will be added to feedback that has been received from partner organisations, HIWFRS staff, community focus groups and the analysis of data relating to the make-up of communities and incidents.

This will all be used to prepare the draft Safety Plan which will go out to consultation next year.

The survey is open now and closes at midnight on Sunday, July 30. Visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/safetyplan2023/

Commenting on the release of the survey, Stewart Adamson, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, said: ‘Our Safety Plan looks at the service we provide to you, how we plan to protect people, prevent fires and other emergencies to make Hampshire and the Isle of Wight safer.

‘This survey provides an opportunity for our residents to tell us about the issues which are of importance to them locally.

‘We really would encourage as many people as possible to complete the survey, share their thoughts and support our work.’

