Hampshire chef ‘gutted’ to have been knocked out of MasterChef

AN AMBITIOUS chef who learnt his trade at Havant and South Downs College has been eliminated from one of the nation’s biggest TV cooking competitions.

Tom Peters says he was ‘gutted’ to have been knocked out of MasterChef: The Professionals this week.

The Petersfield-based chef reached the final 12 of the contest which pits 48 of Britain’s top cooks against one another.

However, the competition was too fierce for the sous chef. Taking to Instagram after his defeat on the BBC programme, Tom said: ‘‪Really enjoyed my time on #MasterChef. Gutted to leave the competition, but it was a great challenge and I met some fantastically talented chefs.’

Tom attended Havant and South Downs in 2009, taking on level 3 culinary course.

While studying at the college he worked at Petersfield restaurant Annie Jones

His first full-time job was at the Langstone Hotel on Hayling Island. He is now the sous chef at the Roux At Parliament Square restaurant, owned by legendary chef Michel Roux junior.