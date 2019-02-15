HAMPSHIRE County Council is apologising to Buckingham Palace after wrongly announcing Prince Philip had died.

A webpage that passed on the ‘deepest sympathies’ from the council was displayed for a few minutes yesterday afternoon and the local authority has blamed an ‘internal technical error’.

READ MORE: Dad bludgeoned over the head with crowbar in tools theft says ‘our daughters thought I was going to die’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire County Council said: ‘We are currently investigating this highly unusual and regrettable occurrence.

In order to be able to respond quickly to events, the county council has procedures in place to ensure it is well-prepared for all eventualities.

READ MORE: Bar manager stole from Hampshire social club to ‘pay off son’s £70,000 drug debt’

‘These measures include draft webpages for significant events. Unfortunately, as a result of an internal technical error, one of these pages was inadvertently published.

‘We apologise sincerely for this having occurred and we are apologising directly to the Lord Lieutenant and Buckingham Palace.’