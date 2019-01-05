Hampshire couple who hoped to raffle off £3million mansion scrap draw after failing to sell enough tickets

A couple who decided to raffle off their £3million mansion in Hampshire have been forced to scrap the draw after failing to sell enough tickets.

Avon Place owners Mark and Sharon Beresford, owners of decided to put the house - designed by Huf Haus and located near Ringwood - up for raffle earlier this year after successive sales fell through principally due to stamp duty rates.

Tickets were put on sale at £25 each with the couple having to sell 120,000 to reach the house’s value.

READ MORE: £3million mansion owners put up their 14ft Christmas for the final time

But Mail Online has reported that the couple only managed to sell 30,000 tickets ahead of the raffle draw organised for next week.

It meant that they only managed to raise £750,000 of the house’s value.

It comes after the couple added a £160,000 Aston Martin as a second prize to encourage more people to take part.

Last month the Mirror reported that ticket sales had been slow, although the owners were hopeful people would buy them as Christmas presents.

The pair said they would now hold a cash draw with the winner receiving a ‘six-figure sum’, with details of the draw yet to be finalised.

The couple bought the plot in 2000 and decided to use German company Huf Haus that manufactures prefabricated houses to create their new home.

Running costs of the property are estimated at £700 a month and includes rates, electricity, gas, water, sewerage, and annual servicing.

Avon Place boasts outstanding views with river frontage, sitting 50 feet above the river on the edge of the escarpment and has its very own cinema.

As well as the house the winner of the draw would have received all kitchen appliances, fully fitted cinema with screen, sound system, six reclining red leather chairs and fitted carpets, curtains, and blinds.