More than 100 people were evacuated from their homes after a gas leak erupted in a block of flats.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:56 BST
Approximately 150 residents were removed from Sarah Robinson House in Queen Street, Portsea yesterday afternoon, with firefighters from Southsea station called to deal with the incident at 8.07pm.

However, according to the fire service, those in the building were not in danger.

Approximately 150 residents were evacuated from Sarah Robinson House, Queen Street.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The gas reading actually ended up being two per cent, so at the lower explosive limit and nowhere near the threshold of any sort of concern.”

According to a resident of one of the 120 flats evacuated, the incident started at about 3.00pm and people were taken to the nearby John Pounds Centre.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.53pm by the ambulance service following a reported gas leak at an address in Queen Street, Portsmouth.

"The fire service, council and gas board were also involved. Officers attended and assisted the other agencies with evacuating residents, before leaving the scene by 11.51pm."