Hampshire firefighters called to tackle blaze on Eastleigh High Street

Six teams of Hampshire firefighters extinguished a fire in a commercial property on Eastleigh High Street last night.

By Joe Buncle
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 9:39am
Crews from six Hampshire fire stations were called to the scene on Eastleigh High Street Last night.
Crews from Southsea, Eastleigh, Hightown, Botley, Redbridge and St Mary’s were called to the incident as smoke poured from the roof of the building and reached the first floor. According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue, the blaze is believed to have started at a bin store adjoined to the high street property.

The team used hoses to put out the blaze and employed breathing apparatus sets to ensure everybody who could have been inside was accounted for.

An aerial ladder platform was used for observation purposes and the property was monitored overnight following a stop message at 22.52pm.

