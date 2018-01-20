Hampshire firefighters deal with over 10,000 medical calls

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE firefighters attend more medical calls than any other fire service, according to statistics.

Figures released in collaboration with South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) show that 40 per cent of co-responder calls in the UK go through the service.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue liaison officer Dave Heybourne said: ‘Our firefighter co-responders give up their spare time to help people in their communities; stabilising seriously ill or injured people until the ambulance service arrive.

‘This is partnership-working at its very best.

‘Our co-responders have saved many lives in conjunction with SCAS during the past 13 years.

‘It has provided the foundations for other collaborative work aimed at making Hampshire safer.

‘The special work our co-responders do help build even greater trust and mutual respect between our two organisations.’