Hampshire Roads: I asked The News readers what the worst roads for potholes are - this is what you said
and live on Freeview channel 276
Potholes are the bane of most people’s existences. Whether you are a driver or a cyclist, a pothole is generally your worst nightmare - and can even be dangerous in some cases.
There has been ongoing complaints about the potholes across Hampshire and I asked our readers which roads are the worst for potholes. London Road has scored extremely high with multiple people nominating it as the worst road for potholes with one reader saying that it is ‘an accident waiting to happen.’
Hawthorn Crescent and Newcome Road are also on the list for Portsmouth as well as Fir Copse Road in Waterlooville, Eagle Avenue and Durley Avenue. One reader said: “Nearly every road is like a game of crazy golf now. Potholes galore.”
A reader said: “Fir Copse Rd has a huge one that they fix and days later its all fallen apart and huge sharp chunks sticking out.”
Another reader said: “Be easier to name all the good roads.”
Potholes can do significant damage to a car including tyre damage and premature wear and tear on shocks and struts. If your vehicle is damaged by a pothole you may be able to make a claim on your insurance or you can try and claim compensation on the government website depending where the damage took place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.