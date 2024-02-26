News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire Traffic: Collision caused by standing water on A3 near Bramshott results in car being crushed

A driver has had a lucky escape as they walked away from a crushed car after driving through standing water.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit took to Facebook to highlight the dangers of driving in bad weather following a collision on the A3 near Bramshott. The driver hit standing water and crashed into the side of the road.

The post said: "Following on from the earlier RTC, further north on A3 at Bramshott a lucky escape after this driver hit standing water. Potentially serious injury sustained by the driver but able to walk from the vehicle."

To report a road traffic incident, contact the police. Call 999 in an emergency or visit the website for more information.

