Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit took to Facebook to highlight the dangers of driving in bad weather following a collision on the A3 near Bramshott. The driver hit standing water and crashed into the side of the road.

The post said: "Following on from the earlier RTC, further north on A3 at Bramshott a lucky escape after this driver hit standing water. Potentially serious injury sustained by the driver but able to walk from the vehicle."