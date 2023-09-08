Hampshire traffic: Drivers delayed as incident blocks lane of A34 near Winchester - with disruption spreading to M3 motorway
Motorists on a busy Hampshire road are facing delays this afternoon following traffic incident which has blocked on lane.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lane 2 of the A34 Northbound is blocked between Junction 9 of the M3 near Winnall and the Three Maids Hill Roundabout – and traffic is backing onto the M3.
Online traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A34 Northbound - lane 2 is BLOCKED between #M3 J9 #Winnall RBT and A272/Three Maids Hill Rbt #WorthyDown due to an RTC, delays backing onto #M3.”
More details to follow.