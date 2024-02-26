Hampshire Traffic: Police share shocking picture of car thrown onto roof following collision on A32 Droxford
Emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision last night (February 25) on the A32, Droxford, where a car had been thrown onto its roof as a result of the incident. The road was closed in both directions whilst services dealt with the situation to check the driver over who sustained minor injuries.
A Facebook post on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit said: "Alcohol, driving & heavy rain have resulted in this RTC. Driver sustained minor injuries and taken to hospital where a blood sample will be obtained for analysis."