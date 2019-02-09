Hampshire volunteers needed for Marie Curie’s 2019 Great Daffodil Appeal

‘DAFFODIL’ volunteers are needed by a charity which provides care to people with terminal illnesses.

The plea from Marie Curie comes as the good cause gets set to launch its Great Daffodil Appeal in March.

Organisers are hoping the drive, which sees people take to the streets to sell the charity’s emblematic yellow daffodil pin, will be the most successful to date.

Every year more than 7m pins are distributed as part of the initiative and £114m has been raised since it began in 1984.

Marie Curie has shops in Southsea and Waterlooville.

Sophie Geary, Marie Curie community fundraiser for Hampshire, said: ‘Whatever your story, donating and wearing a daffodil pin during March unites you with millions of others to help make sure all dying people get the care and support they deserve.

‘Volunteering just two hours of your time at a collection near you means that you are raising money to help make sure more dying people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives.

‘What’s more, collecting is lots of fun, you can do it on your own or with friends and Marie Curie will support you from the moment you sign up.’

To volunteer for the appeal, visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call Sophie on 023 8026 3123.