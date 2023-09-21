Hardware shop Heming & Co, in Wickham, from one family to another…

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Set in the beautiful village of Wickham, Heming & Co – often described as an Aladdin’s Cave – has been run by the same family since 1895.

With a proud retail offering across home and garden products, current owners Mike and Jeannette Dennis are selling the business to another well-known family hardware group in the area.

The Local Home Hardware Group are also a family run business with over 50 years of experience in hardware retailing.

Heming & Co in 1986 with family members

They already have seven successful stores covering Hampshire and west Sussex, including ones in Rowlands Castle – where the company is based – and Emsworth.

Director Adrian Winnicott, of The Local Home Hardware Group, said: “Heming & Co has a great presence in Wickham and is highly valued by the community.

"We reflect those same principles throughout our existing stores, and look forward to serving the local customers”.

Both Heming & Co and the Local Home Hardware Group are supplied by Home Hardware, who are dealer owned and is the largest voluntary organisation of its kind in the UK.

Heming & Co today

Owned by the retailers it serves, Home Hardware enables its members to compete against multiple high street names and DIY superstores.

By combining buying power, Home Hardware stores offer greater value for money.

Director David Wagg explained: “We will be introducing new essential product ranges and extending the services on offer to the community to enable them to shop locally, supporting the independent businesses of Wickham.

"We will also be extending the opening hours to 8.30am to 5.30pm six days a week, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays”.