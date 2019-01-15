Harry Redknapp’s popularity surges after I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 

FORMER Pompey manager, Harry Redknapp, has seen a huge surge in his popularity since being crowned King of the Jungle in December.

Harry, 71, has had a long career as a football manager with clubs including Pompey, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Harry Redknapp celebrates being crowned King of the Jungle.

Since his appearance on the I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here reality television show, he has seen a huge surge in popularity and public attention.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain that he is enjoying being the centre of attention when he goes out and often has fans coming up to him asking for selfies.

He said: ‘I went out shopping and popped into Marks & Spencer. Everyone I see, every lady is coming up to me saying 'Harry, what you shopping for, a jam roly poly?' It's great.’

However, wife Sandra has said she is finding his recent boost to fame more difficult to deal with.

Sandra said: ‘I've found it quite hard, being in the limelight more. But I am really proud of him.’

The couple have appeared together in TV interviews a number of times since Harry's jungle coronation.

Sandra, who has been married to Harry for 51 years, has said she found it ‘strange’ when he opened up about his feelings for her while in the jungle.

She said: ‘He's not really open like that to the public.’

On his popularity with viewers, she added: ‘I think, probably being a football manager, you have to sort of keep everything in, and you can't let people know what type of person you are, you've got to be strong. But I've known what he's like all the time.’

The couple, who are parents to retired footballer Jamie Redknapp, also revealed that Harry has never cooked for Sandra, despite being in a relationship for 54 years.

‘I can't cook although I can do a boiled egg,’ said Harry.

Harry will embark on a one-man theatre tour later this year.