Havant MP Alan Mak attends first CommUNITY Games in Leigh Park for Ukrainians and their hosts
The event featured fun sports and activities for around 150 Ukrainians and their British hosts and sponsors.
The Havant Constituency has welcomed Ukrainian refugees who are staying with local families, supported by Government funding and backed by councils, charities and community groups.
Home Office figures, released earlier this month, showed 138 Ukrainian refugees were staying with hosts in the Havant local authority area.
The CommUNITY Games, supported by Havant Borough Council and other local councils, was organised by Matt Simmons and his team from local charity Bridge to Unity and held the day after Ukrainian Independence Day.
Attractions ranged from a bouncy castle, go karts, inflatable slide, face-painting and farm animals to circus performers and a skills workshop, arts and crafts and sports and games. There was also a performance by a Ukrainian choir.
The MP said: "The UK has proudly stood by the Ukrainian people following President Putin's illegal invasion and the Independence Day celebrations have enabled us to reinforce our commitment as their ally and friend.
"I was delighted to attend the first CommUNITY Games to help celebrate our local Ukrainian community and its champions."