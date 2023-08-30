News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Havant MP Alan Mak attends first CommUNITY Games in Leigh Park for Ukrainians and their hosts

Havant MP Alan Mak attended the inaugural CommUNITY Games at Park Community School in Leigh Park.
By Simon ToftContributor
Published 30th Aug 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read

The event featured fun sports and activities for around 150 Ukrainians and their British hosts and sponsors.

The Havant Constituency has welcomed Ukrainian refugees who are staying with local families, supported by Government funding and backed by councils, charities and community groups.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Home Office figures, released earlier this month, showed 138 Ukrainian refugees were staying with hosts in the Havant local authority area.

Alan Mak MP (third from right) with visitors to the CommUNITY GamesAlan Mak MP (third from right) with visitors to the CommUNITY Games
Alan Mak MP (third from right) with visitors to the CommUNITY Games
Most Popular

The CommUNITY Games, supported by Havant Borough Council and other local councils, was organised by Matt Simmons and his team from local charity Bridge to Unity and held the day after Ukrainian Independence Day.

Attractions ranged from a bouncy castle, go karts, inflatable slide, face-painting and farm animals to circus performers and a skills workshop, arts and crafts and sports and games. There was also a performance by a Ukrainian choir.

The MP said: "The UK has proudly stood by the Ukrainian people following President Putin's illegal invasion and the Independence Day celebrations have enabled us to reinforce our commitment as their ally and friend.

"I was delighted to attend the first CommUNITY Games to help celebrate our local Ukrainian community and its champions."

Related topics:Alan MakHavant