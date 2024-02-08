Havant MP Alan Mak meets local apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He also welcomed the 610 apprenticeship starts that took place across the Havant Constituency in the 2022-23 financial year.

Since taking office in 2010, the Conservative Government has delivered 5.7 million apprenticeships across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With nearly 700 apprenticeship training courses available now, young people have a diverse range of career pathways available to ensure they learn the skills they need to succeed in a career they love.

Alan Mak MP with Lockheed Martin apprentices and Lockheed Martin UK chief executive Paul Livingston.

This week the Conservative Government announced it is introducing a new teaching apprenticeship that will offer a high-quality, alternative route for people to become qualified teachers.

This is on top of record levels of funding in skills and apprenticeships with investment to apprenticeships increasing to £2.7 billion by 2024-25, creating a world-leading skills system that is employer-focused, high quality, and fit for the future.

Mr Mak said: “I'm a strong supporter of local apprentices, and during National Apprenticeship Week I want to congratulate all 610 of my constituents who started an apprenticeship last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also enjoyed meeting the latest intake of Lockheed Martin apprentices from Havant who are starting great careers in engineering and defence."