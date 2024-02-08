News you can trust since 1877
Havant MP Alan Mak meets local apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week

MP Alan Mak has met apprentices from Havant-based defence firm Lockheed Martin to celebrate this year’s National Apprenticeship Week.
By Simon ToftContributor
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:02 GMT
He also welcomed the 610 apprenticeship starts that took place across the Havant Constituency in the 2022-23 financial year.

Since taking office in 2010, the Conservative Government has delivered 5.7 million apprenticeships across the country.

With nearly 700 apprenticeship training courses available now, young people have a diverse range of career pathways available to ensure they learn the skills they need to succeed in a career they love.

Alan Mak MP with Lockheed Martin apprentices and Lockheed Martin UK chief executive Paul Livingston.Alan Mak MP with Lockheed Martin apprentices and Lockheed Martin UK chief executive Paul Livingston.
Alan Mak MP with Lockheed Martin apprentices and Lockheed Martin UK chief executive Paul Livingston.

This week the Conservative Government announced it is introducing a new teaching apprenticeship that will offer a high-quality, alternative route for people to become qualified teachers.

This is on top of record levels of funding in skills and apprenticeships with investment to apprenticeships increasing to £2.7 billion by 2024-25, creating a world-leading skills system that is employer-focused, high quality, and fit for the future.

Mr Mak said: “I'm a strong supporter of local apprentices, and during National Apprenticeship Week I want to congratulate all 610 of my constituents who started an apprenticeship last year.

"I also enjoyed meeting the latest intake of Lockheed Martin apprentices from Havant who are starting great careers in engineering and defence."

He added: “Apprenticeships deliver a brighter future for young people across our area and the country by ensuring they have the skills they need to secure high-skilled jobs, creating a stronger economy.”

