Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes latest Cost of Living support payment for 11,600 households
This is the third of three payments totalling up to £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, or tax credits, in the 2023-24 financial year.
It will help families affected by global inflation caused by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, unrest in the Middle East and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
These payments build on the Cost of Living Payments made last year worth up to £1,200 and form part of the Conservative Government’s record £104 billion of financial support for the most vulnerable, worth an average of £3,300 per household.
The £300 Cost of Living Payment will be sent out automatically and directly to eligible households, so there is no need to apply.
The Government is supporting people with the cost of living right now, whilst working to deliver on its priorities to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.
Mr Mak said: "We must continue to do everything we can to support households with global inflation caused by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, unrest in the Middle East and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The record levels of financial support over the past 2 years have already supported families across the Havant Constituency and this latest £299 Cost of Living Payment for 11,600 households will make a huge difference to the most vulnerable and those on the lowest incomes."