Havant MP brings together jobseekers and employers at Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair

The Fair was held at Leigh Park Community Centre (Heart of the Park) and featured a wide range of exhibitors all keen to show what roles they could offer.

Visitors were able to tour the stands and find out information on vacancies and training, plus the Fair was a great networking opportunity for firms and organisations.

From the world of transport there was bus company Stagecoach and train operators Govia Thameslink and South Western Railway, while education was represented by Havant & South Downs College.

Alan Mak MP with exhibitors at his Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair

Local authorities and government bodies attended too, including Havant Borough Council, Hampshire County Council's Fostering Hampshire Children and the Department for Work and Pensions.

There were also representatives from Hampshire Constabulary, Hampshire Fire and Rescue, the British Army and the Royal Navy who talked to potential recruits about a career in uniform.

Defence, aerospace and security multinational BAE Systems was also present, while there were other locally-based employers such as biotechnology firm Sartorius, critical power specialists P&I Generators and Comserv, which carries out repairs and maintenance for councils and housing associations.

Damon Brindley-White was looking for employment opportunities. The 19-year-old from West Leigh said : "It has been excellent. Visiting the Fair is much more engaging than going online and has given me a lot of help."

Another visitor, 29-year-old Jonathan Grant, explained: "It has definitely given me some ideas. What I've found really helpful is being able to talk to employers face to face."

Exhibitor Suzanne Wilson, from care provider Right at Home, said: "The Fair means we get to meet people who might not have thought about care work before. We can chat to them about a day in the life of a carer."

Pete Hooker, from the Portsmouth-based Enable Ability charity, said: "I've found the Fair extremely useful. I help people with disabilities to find work and now I have several employers who I can discuss placements with."

The Fair has been an annual fixture on the calendar ever since Mr Mak was first elected to represent the Havant xonstituency in 2015.

Previous exhibitors have found suitable candidates for vacant positions and gone on to hire as a direct result of meeting jobseekers at the Fair.

Mr Mak said: "Strengthening our local economy and supporting local residents are my top priorities. Unemployment across the Havant constituency is low, but we can't be complacent and I'm determined to help those who are looking for work, a career change, an apprenticeship or career advice."