A very special birthday celebration took place at Care UK’s Parker Meadows, on Parker View, when resident Jeffrey Broadhurst turned 101 years old.

To mark the occasion, team members at the home surprised Jeffrey with a birthday celebration and decorated the lounge with balloons and banners.

Revealing the secret to living a long and happy life, Jeffrey, said: “Have the occasional glass of sherry, shandy or light ale.”

He also said his happiness stems from being a faithful, caring and loving husband and parent.

Jeffrey was born on January 7, 1923 in Monmouthshire, Wales, but was raised in Wolverhampton. At 14 he left school and trained to be a butcher, but soon joined the army, then transferred to Royal Marines when 40 Commando was formed. He was part of operations in Italy, Albania and the Greek Islands during the Second World War.

While stationed in Italy, Jeffrey sent a platinum diamond engagement ring to Dorothy, who he was then courting, in the post. The couple soon married upon his return to Bournemouth on September 13, 1945.

After the war, Jeffrey went to agricultural college and became a farmer, working across the south of England.

One year into their marriage, Dorothy gave birth to their daughter, Kay, and two years later their son Roy was born. After retiring from farming, they settled in Exmouth, Devon.

The happy couple now also have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who all visit Jeffrey regularly at Parker Meadows.

Jeffrey currently enjoys going for walks with his family, dancing – especially when there are live singers at home, and listening to audiobooks.

General Manager at Parker Meadows Matthew Smith said: “Jeffrey has been living at Parker Meadows for over eight years now and is a much-loved resident. It was wonderful to celebrate such a huge milestone with him.

“Here at Parker Meadows, we strive to help residents live fulfilling lives which includes marking special occasions – Jeffrey’s 101st birthday certainly called for celebration.

“It was fantastic to help Jeffrey celebrate this incredible milestone with his family and friends and to raise a glass to him – cheers to Jeffrey!”