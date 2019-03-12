Hayling Island church raises thousands for armed forces charities with 17,000-poppy spectacular 

THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised for armed forces charities with a poignant commemoration.

St Peter's Church, Hayling Island, held a poppy tribute to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One.

Rev Jenny Gaffin presenting the cheque to Sheila Proud of the Royal British Legion, with, from left, Dr Coleen Jackson, churchwarden and chair or the organising committee, Karen Cutting, Sue Palmer, Mike and Jill Burnham, Alysson Griffin and Carol Carter.

Northney Craft and Textiles Group and the University of the Third Age came together with the church to run the fundraiser, in aid of the Royal British Legion and SSAFA.

Reverend Jenny Gaffin has handed over a cheque for £2,000 to the good causes.

Bosses at the Royal British Legion said they were ‘amazed’ at the amount that had been collected.

As previously reported, the display – which comprised 17,000 knitted poppies – was unveiled in October.