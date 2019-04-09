Hayling Island photographer captures the beauty of island in new collection

He said: ‘I live on Hayling Island and love it! Having grown up here, it's instilled a love for the sea and the outdoors which I now base my photography, and life, around! Photography is a great motivator for me to explore and discover new places but I've also spent a lot of time capturing Hayling Island's beautiful but sometimes overlooked landscapes. After much encouragement from family and friends, I released a series of prints called HI Life - which is a collection of my favourite images showing Hayling Island.’

Possibly the most epic sunset of 2018!

"Welcome Home" - This image took an early start in the height of summer and a lot of looking over my shoulder to capture.

This is one of my favourite images I've ever taken, the light that night was amazing and I was experimenting with motion and long exposures.

Sandy Point rock groynes.

