Ambulance service hits out after patient tells 999 operator they ‘can’t wait around’

FRUSTRATED ambulance officials have blasted people for clogging up emergency response services ‘because they have things to do and can’t wait around’ for treatment elsewhere.

In a firmly-worded tweet, South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) warned people only to call 999 and visit accident and emergency departments when they really have to.

The service’s plea comes as winter demand soared at Queen Alexandra Hospital, putting extra strain on services and bed spaces.

Tweeting to its 13,600 followers, Scas last night said: ‘999 & A&E demand @QAHospitalNews high today & this evening in #Portsmouth area.

‘Calling 999 with stomach pain? No. Call your OOH (out of hours) GP. If you have “things to do & can’t wait around” shouldn’t have called 999 in the 1st place. PLEASE keep 999/A&E free for those who really need us.’

As previously reported, A&E departments across the UK have faced a crisis over the festive break.

The accident and emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Patients have been forced to sleep on ward floors elsewhere in the country as demand surged, piling additional strain on the NHS.

In Portsmouth, bosses at QA were forced to plea for extra staff to come in and man shifts over New Year to cope.

In an interview with The News last week, QA’s chief executive Mark Cubbon warned things were only going to get tougher.

Since Christmas the Cosham site has been working to keep on top of significant pressure from an influx in patients, consequences of the cold weather and flu.

But he said: ‘It is quite possible the pressures will continue for some time.

‘The flu cases will continue for some time and, looking at other areas of the country, we have not even reached the peak of it yet.

‘But we have put a lot of measures in place to make sure patients are looked after, assisted and their treatment started as quickly as possible.

‘These are things we had planned to put into place and that we have put into place. We were all here trying to make sure staff were supported and we could minimise delays.’

The spike in demand has already had fatal consequences.

Earlier this month, The News revealed the story of Josephine Smalley, who had to endure a five-hour wait in an ambulance and two hours on a trolley in a corridor at the hospital.

Following the delays, the 88-year-old pensioner, of Southsea, died, leaving her tearful family outraged.

Speaking after Mrs Smalley’s death on New Year’s Day, granddaughter Jessie Hirst demanded action from prime minster Theresa May to fix the over-burdened NHS.

In a plea to the PM, the 27-year-old, of Havant, said: ‘She needs to put her words into action and do something about it rather than just apologising.

‘She needs to make sure it doesn’t happen in the first place.’

People are being urged to contact the NHS 111 service and minor injuries units which can treat cuts, sprains and minor fractures.

Local pharmacies can also provide advice on wide range of illnesses and issues.

A&E departments should only be used for life-threatening emergencies, serious head injuries and severe illness.