Bob retires from training firm’s top job after a 42-year career

AFTER more than four decades training thousands of young people and adults, the head of one of the area’s main training institutes has finally called it a day.

Bob Hiskey, director and chief executive of Peta Ltd has retired after more than 42 years of service with the Cosham-based company.

He originally joined the organisation as a training officer in 1975, just five years after the firm was founded in Southsea.

Rising through the ranks, he became Peta’s top man in 1997 – a role which is now being taken on by Huw Chapman.

Bob said he would miss his colleagues, adding: ‘I am grateful to have spent nearly 43 years with this great company, and deeply honoured to have had the opportunity to lead it for the last 20 years. I am very proud of what we have accomplished during this time.’

Nick Loader, chairman of Peta Ltd said Bob had made an ‘enormous contribution’ to the firm and that he had been a ‘pleasure to work with’.