Campaign launched to preserve surgery presence in Emsworth

A CAMPAIGN has been launched by an MP to ensure a town’s residents will continue to have access to doctors.

Havant MP Alan Mak is calling on Emsworth Surgery’s doctors to keep a presence in the town centre, despite the main surgery potentially moving to Redlands Grange.

In anticipation of the move, the MP has asked for a community presence to be maintained in the town centre – with a satellite surgery the preferred option.

His campaign is supported by all three Emsworth councillors, as well as the Emsworth Business Association

Mr Mak said: ‘Over the last three years I’ve chaired a number of meetings between the doctors, the NHS and other stakeholders to turn our vision of a modern health centre for Emsworth into a reality and to identify the best possible option that meets the long-term needs of the community.

‘I believe it’s important that some presence is maintained in the town centre, especially for those residents who would find it harder to access the new facilities at Redlands Grange.’