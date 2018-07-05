Choir hits the high notes at debut performance

Have your say

MEMBERS of a choir for people with lung conditions have hailed their first public performance a success.

The Portsmouth south branch of Breathe Easy formed the singing group last year after getting funding.

Heavy Breathers meet every Friday for lessons from professional singing coach Janet Ayers.

And after months of rehearsals, the choir sang in front of people at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

They spent the morning in the main entrance performing for the visitors and patients.

Trevor Knight, 74, has been part of the Breathe Easy group for a year.

He said: ‘Singing at QA was fun and surprisingly I wasn’t nervous.

‘It seemed liked people appreciated our songs and what we were doing.’

The choir was set up as singing can help with breathing and posture and is particularly good for people with lung conditions.

Trevor added: ‘Singing has definitely helped with my health and it has been fun learning all the different songs.

‘Janet is fantastic and we all appreciate everything she has done.’

Jean Chatwin and Tina Coles are also part of the choir. They are long-term members of the Portsmouth Breathe Easy group, based at Buckland Community Centre.

Tina, 74, who has had chest problems since she was a child, said: ‘It was really lovely although I did have some nerves beforehand.

‘At the beginning, I wasn’t too sure about singing in front of the public but it was really relaxing.’

Jean added: ‘It was so enjoyable. It was really good and the singing has helped loads.’

The Heavy Breathers performed as part of Breathe Easy Week which aims to raise awareness of different lung conditions from asthma to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Eric Compton, chairman of the Breathe Easy branch, said he was proud of the performance and how far the choir has come on.