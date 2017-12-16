Christmas fair raises £2,054 for QA Hospital’s Rocky Appeal

Have your say

A CHRISTMAS fair raised more than £2,000 to help keep a surgical robot in Portsmouth.

Organised by business owner Jeannette Jones the event promoted small businesses and their products.

The fair also had therapists, make-up artists and stylists offering pamper sessions.

In total, the Christmas fair raised £2,054 for the Rocky Appeal. The appeal is currently supporting the Da Vinci Robot at Queen Alexandra Hospital which performs keyhole surgery in hard-to-reach places.

The robot is leased to QA from an American firm and they have until June to pay off the remaining £216,000.

Jeannette said: ‘I am so grateful to everyone who braved the weather and came along to the event and for all those who helped with setting up, taking down and taking part in this event.

‘I personally was very humbled by people’s generosity and commitment to the event, giving not only money but also their time.’

For more information on the Rocky Appeal visit porthosp.nhs.uk.