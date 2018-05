Have your say

A COFFEE morning will be raising awareness for Dying Matters Awareness Week this week.

Free coffee, cake and chat will be available at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Bury Road tomorrow, May 16, from 10.30am-1.30pm.

The event invites people to talk about end of life plans and the support that is available in the community.

People are invited to just turn up at the Friends Cafe.