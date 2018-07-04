Dad runs 248 miles in aid of QA Hospital

HE SPENT eight days running 248 miles to raise money for a cause close to his heart.

Dad Eddie Vincent took on the Cape Wrath Ultra challenge in the Scottish Highlands for the Bubbles Fund at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The 40-year-old decided to take on the mammoth task after the hospital helped with his son Oscar who was born with severe physical and intellectual disabilities.

The three-year-old has spent a lot of his short life on the starfish ward at the Cosham hospital.

Eddie, from Hambledon, wanted to give something back so signed up for the Cape Wrath Ultra.

He said: ‘I really wanted to do a big challenge that would push me but was also something a bit different.

‘If I could raise any amount for charity as well, that would be a bonus.’

After deciding he would take on the 248-mile run, Eddie started training but said it was hard to prepare.

‘The hills near where I live are pretty small compared to Scotland,’ he added. ‘I ran up Portsdown Hill and around the South Downs but they were nothing compared to what I actually faced.

‘I wasn’t too worried about the distances – I have run long distances before – but I wasn’t prepared for the hills.

‘That was what I found hardest.’

The days ranged from distances of 16 miles to 42 miles with the biggest ascent of 7,874ft on day three. He burned around 5,000 calories a day and averaged 70,000 steps. In total, he climbed 36,745ft, burned 40,862 calories and did 574,913 steps. Overall, he finished 73rd.

Eddie’s efforts saw him smash his £3,000 target by raising £4,345 for the Bubbles Fund.

He said: ‘I wasn’t sure how much I was going to raise because the money was for a very specific thing. But it was great to have reached the target.

‘A lot of friends know about Oscar and his condition but I was really pleased and grateful they donated.

‘I have seen first-hand how fantastic the work of QA Hospital staff is and what happened to us can happen to anyone.

‘I am pleased the money will be used to help other families and make a difference.’