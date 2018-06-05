Dad to do skydive for QA Hospital department treating his cancer

Have your say

A DAD-of-one is thanking the hospital staff who have helped him through his cancer diagnosis by taking part in a skydive.

Mark Clark will be jumping from a plane this Saturday in Salisbury to raise cash for Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, Portsmouth.

The 57-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour in April last year and given the devastating news that he only had up to 18 months to live.

He said: ‘From that moment, my life was turned upside down and everything changed.

‘I could no longer drive, ride or race my horse and I had to close down my blacksmith business of 35 years. I was facing a bleak future.

‘Once the tumour was removed, I underwent six weeks of radiotherapy at QA and then six months of chemotherapy, during which time I had periods of seizures and frightening hallucinations.

‘But I received wonderful support and help from the whole oncology unit under Dr Dubois.’

Mark, from Midhurst, has already raised £3,520 for QA Hospital’s neurology and oncology departments.

He hopes the money will be used to improve services, facilities and research.

Mark added: ‘My family and friends have been a great support to me during some very dark moments.

‘I am delighted that I can take part in the skydive and give back to the NHS.’

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/markclarksskydive.