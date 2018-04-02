Dementia roadshow to visit Portsmouth and Fareham

A CHARITY is bringing its roadshow to the south to answer people’s questions on dementia.

Alzheimer’s Society, which supports people with the condition and does research, will be in Portsmouth and Fareham next week as part of their event.

Volunteers and staff from the charity will speak to people with dementia or their family members to give advice and answer questions.

Nick O’Donohue, the charity’s operations manager for Hampshire, said: ‘Dementia is one of the biggest health and social care challenges of our generation, yet it continues to be a condition surrounded by stigma.

‘Our Dementia Community Roadshow offers an opportunity for those people to get the information and support they need.’

The roadshow will be at Tesco Extra, North Harbour, on Thursday between 10am and 4pm and at Asda, in Fareham, on Friday between 10am and 4pm.