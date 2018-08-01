Donation given to Cosham cancer centre to help provide bus

A CENTRE running a free bus service for people with cancer has been given a cash boost.

Football for Cancer donated £5,000 to the Wessex Cancer Trust support centre, in Cosham, to ensure it can carry on it providing the free transport.

Ben Brown presented a cheque to the team which will go towards buying a new bus to help anyone living with cancer get to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Tina Randall, who manages the centre, said: ‘Unfortunately cancer treatment isn’t available on the Isle of Wight which means people have to make costly trips, sometimes as often as five times a week, to hospital on the mainland.

‘We provide a free bus, driven by volunteers, from Southsea to QA four times a day and it’s a much needed and valuable resource.

‘Our current bus is leased and getting quite old, so we’re fundraising to buy our own dedicated vehicle.’

Football for Cancer’s event manager, Raymond Ogilvie, said they were delighted to be able to help the Wessex Cancer Trust.

‘Every year we run “five days of giving” where each day we present a cheque for £5,000 to a deserving cancer charity,’ he said.

‘We’d heard about the amazing work Wessex Cancer Trust does in providing counselling, befriending, complementary therapies and support groups to people with cancer, and how important its bus service is, so were delighted to be able to help.’