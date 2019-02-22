SERVICES group Engie has secured a £1.3bn contract to manage facilities at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, following the collapse of Carillion.

The firm has carried out interim work at the Cosham site since early 2018 but has been given the green light to continue for 22 years thanks to a deal announced today.

It will be responsible for 950 employees across the hospital site as it manages property, building and energy services, construction project works and asset replacement.

As well as creating new jobs for technical staff, domestic supervisors and porters, Engie will oversee full refurbishments of QA’s main restaurant and its ground-floor Costa Coffee outlet.

Mark Cubbon, chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to have confirmed Engie as provider of facilities management services to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, which is great news for our patients and our local community.

‘All staff working for Engie are an integral part of our team at the trust and we look forward to working with them to deliver an exciting future for our hospital.’

Engie stepped in to help when the 700 jobs Carillion had at QA Hospital were plunged into uncertainty as it went into liquidation in January, 2018.

Bosses are now delighted to bolster that work over the long term – in a move it is hoped will enable Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust to better serve its Hampshire community.

Sam Hockman, divisional chief operating officer for Engie’s places and communities division in the south of England, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with such great customers and serving the local community.

‘The trust and The Hospital Company have managed what could have been a very difficult and uncertain time with exceptional skill and we are thrilled to have been able to support them, initially with an interim solution offering full service continuity at the hospital whilst ensuring the continued employment of the entire team at QAH – and now with a long-term solution which will see us serve the hospital and the wider community in the years to come.’