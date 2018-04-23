Fareham care home makes changes to see improvement to CQC rating

Have your say

CARING staff, effective support and a safe environment saw a care home rated good.

An inspector from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Crofton Lodge, in Fareham, earlier this year.

Previously, the home had been rated as requiring improvement but a number of changes has seen their rating improved to good.

During the visit, the inspector found there were enough staff members to reach the needs of residents, people were treated with dignity and their preferences on activities were known.

The report said: ‘During our previous inspection we identified concerns relating to how medicines were being managed.

‘At this inspection we found improvements had been made and the provider had met the requirements of the regulation.

‘Staff responded positively when behaviours were challenging and had assessed possible risk of harm.

‘During the day we observed staff providing care and one-to-one support at different times.

‘Staff were not rushed when providing care and their planned daily activities were attended to in a timely manner.’

The care given by staff was praised by the CQC after the inspector saw people being given a choice of what they wanted to do.

The report added: ‘Staff told us they asked people to consent to care. We saw staff understood each person’s way of communicating.

‘We found staff gave people choices and supported them to make decisions for themselves.’