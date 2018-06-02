First renal expo held at QA Hospital hailed a success

Have your say

MORE than 200 people attended an educational event on treatments for kidney disease.

Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, Portsmouth, held its first Renal Expo organised by the renal team.

Patients and their families and friends attended the event held last month and it has been hailed a big success by the hospital.

The day gave people the chance to learn more about the Wessex Kidney Centre based at QA and what treatment they offer.

Visitors also got to speak with patient advocates, partners and charities such as Kidney Care UK.

Dr Nick Sangala, consultant nephrologist, said: ‘Events like these are a great benefit to the patients.

‘It shows them there are alternative treatments and that they can live a normal life beyond therapy.

‘Thank you to everyone who supported the event and made it a successful day.’